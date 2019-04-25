Rosenberg, Harry S. Harry passed away on April 23, 2019, at the age of 91. He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Ginny; his children Buz (Jane) Rosenberg and Ellen (David) Sullivan; a grandson Danny (Melanie) Sher; granddaughters Julie (Pat) Eagan and Kali Rosenberg, a great grandson Arlo Eagan, and a wonderful extended family of 3 step grandchildren and 9 step great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Tine Rosenberg Weitzer. Harry loved his family, sports, reading. music, travel and his chosen profession. He co-owned Ritepoint Pen Company, was a leader in the Promotional Products Advertising Industry for 67 years, served as chairman of the board and elected to the PPAI Hall of Fame, and was honored as Man of the Year by Advertising Specialty Institute. He also received the Doc Eberhart Award for his 36 years of volunteering for the Senior Olympics. Harry was a true optimist and made connections with everyone he met. Services: Private family services were held. A celebration of Harry's life will be on Tuesday, April 30, from 4-7 p.m. at Longview Farm House, 13525 Clayton Road. Contributions in Harry's memory may be made to the .

