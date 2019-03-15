Seltzer, Harry March 13, 2019. Harry Seltzer Sweetest tough guy we will ever know. Harry was born to Kobe and Anna Seltzer in St. Louis on November 20, 1926. Harry was a devoted husband to Joan Seltzer (nee Birnbaum) and a loving and proud father to Garry (Cynthia), Jill Schupp (Mark) and Joy (Wayne Hoffman). He was a warm and fun-loving grandpa to Kevin (Erin), Blake, Courtney, Michael Ashley (Valerie), Joey (Alex), Samantha, Brandon, Alex (fiancée Mallory) and Jordan (Jess). Great-grandpa to Charlie, Millie, Teddy, Luke, Wade, Samson and Riley. He was a kind and generous brother and brother-in-law to the late Dorothy (the late Ben) Tish, Minnette (the late Sidney) Maltzman, Harriet (the late Spiro) Abatgis, the late Lynn (the late Martin) Kopolow and the late Jerry Birnbaum; dear uncle, cousin and friend. Harry served our country as a Marine in WWII and was forever grateful and changed by that experience. He and his father owned a junk yard in Alorton, Illinois, until 1971 when Harry joined Weber Chevrolet and became a top and respected salesperson for 28 years. He was a genuine, caring, down-toearth man who was loved by all and will be missed every day. During the last year and a half, the staff at The Sheridan at Creve Coeur provided Harry care, love and friendship for which his family is grateful. Rest in peace, Dad. We will love and miss you forever. Services: Visitation Sunday, March 17, 1:30 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. Funeral Service follows at 2 p.m. Interment at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the Jewish War Veterans of St. Louis or to the Joan and Harry Seltzer Family Fund for Improving Women's Lives at Congregation Shaare Emeth or the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019