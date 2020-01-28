Morley, Harry Thomas

Friday, January 24th 2020. Beloved husband of Nelda Morley (nee Mulholland); dear father and father-in law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many; proud grandfather to Kali and Drew Boland; Macy, Brad, Kendall, and Brooke Morley; and Taylor, Courtney, Matt, and Kate Trowbridge.

Harry retired as President & CEO of Taylor-Morley Homes in 2001; previously served as President of the St. Louis RCGA 1973-1978, Undersecretary and Assistant Secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D.C., 1970-1973, former board member of Mercy Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital and former Chairman of the MO Highway and Transportation Commission.

Services: Visitation at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., Jan. 31, 4-8 p.m. Service at Manchester United Methodist Church, 129 Woods Mill Rd., Manchester, MO, Sat, Feb. 1 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Louis Sports Commission Foundation, Evelyn's House, or the .

