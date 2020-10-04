Melnick, Harvey Burton

October 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Aileen Schumitzky Melnick; dear father and father-in-law of Jon Melnick (Jenny Belin), Michael Melnick, Jeffrey Melnick, Liessa Wright and Matthew Schuman (Elana); dear brother of Sanford Melnick (Elaine); dear brother-in-law of Donna Busch (late James), Bonnie Tilson (late Barry), Barbara Diamond (Jeff) and Robert Schumitzky (Erin); our dear grandfather,uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: In efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy, the graveside service will be private. Memorial contributions preferred to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, 63146 or the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

