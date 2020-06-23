Harvey Hieken

Hieken, Harvey

Age 94, of Chesterfield, Missouri passed away on June 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Terry Hieken; daughters, Shelley (Bruce) Edwards and Andrea (Mike Jennings) Mintz; grandchildren Sara (Luis) Uribe, Julie (Fredric) Rosenberg, Lisa (Kevin) Spector and Charlie Mintz: great-grandchildren Oscar and Oliver Uribe, Hamilton, Harry, Felix and Solomon Rosenberg, and Jacob and Zoe Spector. Brother of the late Charles (the late Donna) Hieken, Milton (Barbara)Hieken, and Suzanne (Paul) Cohan. Uncle, cousin, friend.

Services: A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE