Obituary
Lipman, Harvey I.

November 22, 2019. Dear father and father-in-law of Sara Wachsstock (Daniel) and Susan Lipman; dear grandfather of Sivya Rockoff (Ari), Liora Wachsstock, Chana Wachsstock, Meira Wachsstock, Leia Rubin (Aron) and Davita Rosenbloom (Aharon): dear great-grandfather of Penina Rockoff, Yael Rockoff, Moshe Meir Rockoff, Aviva Rosenbloom, Eliyahu Rosenbloom and Eitan Rubin; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Shirley Goldenberg (late Marvin), late Marilyn Lipman, Jay Lipman, late Dale Lipman and Leta Lipman.

Services: Graveside services were held. Memorial contributions preferred to a charity of your choice.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
