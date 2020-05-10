Weiss, Harvey M. of Sarasota, Florida and Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away on May 7, 2020. Mr. Weiss was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a World War II Veteran of the Navy. He is survived by his adored wife and best friend Vicki (nee Swier), his children Mark (Ginger) Zemelman, Alice-Ann Zemelman, Suzanne (Neil) Gellman, Bonnie (Bill) Keithley, his grandchildren Adam (Shaleece) Keithley, Rachel (Jason) Moore, Alex Gellman, Blake Gellman, Amy Zemelman, Lisa Zemelman as well as great-grandchildren. His family will remember him for his generous and caring nature as well as for his infectious laugh and vast library of hilarious stories and jokes. Services: Private family services will be held. Contributions can be made to the Harvey Kornblum Food Pantry at 314-993-000 or https://jfcs-stl.org/product/giving-donations/. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.