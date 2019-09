Friedman, Harvey W.

Husband of Lydia S. Friedman; father of Julie and Brad; grandfather of Amarah; brother of Roberta Glaser and the late Barry Friedman.

Services: Funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 29, 10:30 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. Interment follows at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Rd. Visit BergerMemorialChapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE