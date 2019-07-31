Wildt, Harvey 62, passed away on July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Connie Wildt (nee Crum) for 37 years; loving father of Bryan and Lori Wildt; dear son of the late Walter and Adele Wildt. Harvey worked in public relations for 30 years with SSM. Services: Visitation Thurs., Aug 1 from 4-8 p.m. at HutchensStygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (St. Charles), and also from 9-10 a.m. on Fri., Aug 2 at St. John's UCC, 945 Wolfrum Rd. (Weldon Spring). Funeral 10 a.m. on Fri. at St. John's UCC. Interment St. John's UCC Cemetery (Cottleville). www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 31, 2019