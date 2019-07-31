Harvey Wildt (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for this loss. Harvey was always such a nice man...."
    - Michelle Boland Unnerstall
Service Information
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO
63304
(636)-936-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's UCC
945 Wolfrum Rd.
Weldon Spring, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wildt, Harvey 62, passed away on July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Connie Wildt (nee Crum) for 37 years; loving father of Bryan and Lori Wildt; dear son of the late Walter and Adele Wildt. Harvey worked in public relations for 30 years with SSM. Services: Visitation Thurs., Aug 1 from 4-8 p.m. at HutchensStygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (St. Charles), and also from 9-10 a.m. on Fri., Aug 2 at St. John's UCC, 945 Wolfrum Rd. (Weldon Spring). Funeral 10 a.m. on Fri. at St. John's UCC. Interment St. John's UCC Cemetery (Cottleville). www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.