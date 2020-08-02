1/
Hazel B. Darlington
Darlington, Hazel Blackwell

(nee Robinson), July 25, 2020, age 93.

Wife of the late Dr. Walter A. Darlington; mother of Douglas, James (Dianne), and Glenn (Deborah); grandmother of Thomas, Jennifer (Ray) Bopp, Lauren, Amanda (Ken) Bopp, Andrew (Nastaran), and Abigail (Mauricio) Velasco; great-grandmother of Sydney and Noah Bopp, Andre Velasco, and Elijah Darlington.

Family gathering to be held. Condolences may be left at www.boppchapel.com. Memorial donations preferred to Laclede Groves Benevolent Fund.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
