Silverstein, Hazel Esther

(nee Pruss); age 93. Passed away November 25 in her sleep with family at her side. She was the wife of the late Sanford A. "Bozo" Silverstein, mother of Mitchell (Netta) Silverstein and Stephen (Sally) Silverstein and loving grandmother of Alexis "Lexi" Silverstein.

She was a much-loved teacher in the Ladue School District for many years and prided herself in educating students who later became professionals.

Services: Funeral service, Wednesday, November 27, 1:30 p.m. at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery Mausoleum, 8430 Gravois Road. Many thanks to her dedicated caregivers including Debra Bolin and Carolyn Burks. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , or to the .

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE