Lowe, Hazel M.

88 was reunited with her late husband Norman, on the most beautiful golf course they have visited yet. Tee time was at 4:02 P.M. on Monday October 28, 2019.

Loving wife of the late Norman F. Lowe. Cherished mother of Michael (Pam), Kathy (Bill) Scholbe, Jeff (the late Judy), Chris (Sharon). Loving Grandmother of, David (Mary), Kevin (Shayna), Kim, Jeffrey, Scott, Jenna (Drew), Michael and Matthew. Dear Great Grandmother of, Emma, Karter, Alex, Kaiden and Max.

Dear sister of Ann, Jack, and the late Helen and Fred Parker.

Hazel loved her many years at Terre Du Lac with family, friends and playing golf.She was the Co-Founder of Lowe Automotive.

She will always be remembered for her "HONESTY", great cooking, humor and love for her family and friends.

Services: Visitation Friday, 4-8 and Saturday 10-11. Funeral Procession from Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry RD, Saturday, November 2, at 11:30 A.M. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church, 6737 Rock Hill RD, for 12:00 Noon Mass.Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to or are appreciated.