Stanley, Hazel May

(nee Barben), of Saint Charles, Missouri was called home on Sunday, September 1, 2019 and is now with her sister. Hazel is survived by her loving husband of nearly 54 years, Tillman Stanley; her beloved daughter, Beth Stanley; and two brothers, Wayne Barben and Steve Barben. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Barben and Judy Barben; and her parents, Frank and Ruth Barben.

Hazel enjoyed roller skating in her younger years. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, and friend. She loved her family dearly.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson St., St. Charles, MO. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1 – 2 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow. Visit baue.com.