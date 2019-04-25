Hedwig F. Malenczyk

Obituary
Malenczyk, Hedwig F. (nee Mierzejewski) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Matthew J. Malenczyk; dear mother of Donna (Ronald) Igou and Rita (Bruce Mayer) Malenczyk; loving grandmother of Samuel, Peter and the late Nicholas Mayer; our dear sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Funeral Service Saturday, April 27th, 9am at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. with visitation from 8am until time of service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations in Hedwig's name may be made to the . www.hoffmeistercolonial.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
