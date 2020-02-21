St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Cletus Catholic Church
2705 Zumbehl Rd
St. Charles, MO
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Catholic Church
Hedy L. Howard Obituary

Howard, Hedy L.

(nee Bauer) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday February 13, 2020. Beloved wife for 59 years of the late George Howard; loving mother of Mary Beth Howard and the late George R. Howard; dearest sister of Harold, Robert, Norman, Karl and Richard Bauer; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Special thanks to Nancy Bauer for her love and support through the years.

Hedy dedicated her life to caring for her family. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, her strong faith in God and her generous heart. She will be greatly missed.

Services: Memorial visitation at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 2705 Zumbehl Rd., St. Charles, MO 63301, Saturday, February 29, 9:00 a.m. Following visitation there will be a memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
