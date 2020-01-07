|
|
Hagen, Helen A. "Sissy"
12-10-1921 to 1-4-2020.
Services: Kutis Funeral Home, Affton. Visitation Wednesday, January 8th 2020, 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Martin of Tours Thursday, January 9th, 10 a.m. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.
Helen's remarkable career
achievements span education; theater, movies, television and social services. Helen graduated from Webster University with a bachelor of arts in 1944, master of arts in 1982 and her doctor of humanities in 2015. Helen worked in television from 1953 to 1968 at St. Louis stations KETC and KMOX-TV as a creator, writer and producer of several award winning programs. Helen also worked for several social service agencies in staffing, grant writing and management
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Helen A. Hagen & Allison Webb music scholarship at Webster University.
A woman rising, testing, challenging traditions.
Creating a woman's place where few had been before.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020