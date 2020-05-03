Promnitz, Helen A. (nee Belaska)- Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday April 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank O. Promnitz; dear mother of Victor (Judy) Promnitz, Mary Ann (Thomas W.) Ream, Patrick M. (Martha) and the late Arthur E. (survived by Val) Promnitz; loving grandmother of Thomas S. (Lauren) Ream and Jennifer (Jeremy) Beasley, Wesley (Tracie) Promintz, Jeffrey Promnitz, William (Rozanne) Macias, Jarrod (Elena) Macias, Kelly ((Ryan) Kaufman and Sara (Chris)Promnitz and Andrea Promnitz; dear great-grandmother of Patrick, Ethan, Morgan, Casey, Samuel, Joshua, Rosalie, Coraline, Jacob, Ethan, Nicholas and Oliver; dear sister of John (Beverly) Belaska; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation will be held at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, May 4, 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Service and burial will be private for family only. Contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.