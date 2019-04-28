|
Sloan, Helen A. (nee Starke) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, April 15, 2019. Dearest sister of Gerald (Margie) Starke and Marilyn (Paul) Dudenhoeffer; loving aunt of 13; our dear great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial Mass will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 701 N. 18th St. Friday, May 3, 6:30 p.m. and at St. Louis Catholic Church (Bonnots Mill, MO) Saturday, May 11, 11:00 a.m. To honor her passion for social justice, in lieu of flowers and Masses, memorials to Roman Catholic Foundation, F.B.O. Lwanga Scholarship Endowment Fund, 12 Archbishop May Dr. 63119 appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019