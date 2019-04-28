St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
701 N. 18th St.
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Bonnots Mill, MO
View Map
Sloan, Helen A. (nee Starke) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, April 15, 2019. Dearest sister of Gerald (Margie) Starke and Marilyn (Paul) Dudenhoeffer; loving aunt of 13; our dear great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial Mass will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 701 N. 18th St. Friday, May 3, 6:30 p.m. and at St. Louis Catholic Church (Bonnots Mill, MO) Saturday, May 11, 11:00 a.m. To honor her passion for social justice, in lieu of flowers and Masses, memorials to Roman Catholic Foundation, F.B.O. Lwanga Scholarship Endowment Fund, 12 Archbishop May Dr. 63119 appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
