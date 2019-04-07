|
Smith, Helen A. (nee Pellegrino), Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Smith; loving mother of Gregory P. (Cynthia) Smith and Robert V. Smith; dear daughter of the late Leo and Mary Pellegrino; dear sister of the late Vincent L. Pellegrino; Services: Funeral Mass at Cure of Ars Catholic Church (670 So. Laclede Station Rd. 63119), Wednesday, April 10, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to SLARC appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019