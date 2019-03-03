St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Breidert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen B. "Dolly" Breidert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen B. "Dolly" Breidert Obituary
Breidert, Helen B. Dolly Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sherwood A. Skeets Breidert; dear sister of Laurence J. Suter of Jensen Beach, FL, Loretta F. Kissner of Lake City, FL, and the late Patricia E. Fernandez; dear aunt, great-aunt and cousin. Mrs. Breidert was a retired 30 years employee of the MO PACUnion Pacific Railroad, and a member of the St. Martin of Tours +50 Club. Services: Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church (610 W. Ripa Ave., 63125) Monday, March 4, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now