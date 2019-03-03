|
Breidert, Helen B. Dolly Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sherwood A. Skeets Breidert; dear sister of Laurence J. Suter of Jensen Beach, FL, Loretta F. Kissner of Lake City, FL, and the late Patricia E. Fernandez; dear aunt, great-aunt and cousin. Mrs. Breidert was a retired 30 years employee of the MO PACUnion Pacific Railroad, and a member of the St. Martin of Tours +50 Club. Services: Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church (610 W. Ripa Ave., 63125) Monday, March 4, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019