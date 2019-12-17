Nicollerat, Helen B.

(nee O'Reilly) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Fri., Dec. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy M. Nicollerat; loving mother of Kenneth (Jan), James, and Steven (Debbie); dear grandmother of Ryan (Kristen), Megan (fiancé Brian Pokrywka), Christopher (Angie), Jennifer (Ray) Radil, Julie (Joe) Simokaitis, and Brian (Molly); dear great-grandmother of 9; dear sister of the late Mary (the late Albert "Red") Schoendienst and the late Kenneth O'Reilly; dear aunt and friend to many.

Helen had a great zest for life given her Irish ancestry and was known to be the "life of the party." She loved all of her children and was a beloved friend to many throughout her life. We will miss you Mom.

The family would like to thank Dr. James W. Kriegshauser, MD, Dr. Mark Friedman, MD, St. Clare Hospital staff and Fr. Michael Rennier for their kind and compassionate care.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Thurs., Dec. 19 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses appreciated.

