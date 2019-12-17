Helen B. Nicollerat

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen B. Nicollerat.
Service Information
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO
63144
(314)-962-0601
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
6303 Nottingham Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
6303 Nottingham Ave.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nicollerat, Helen B.

(nee O'Reilly) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Fri., Dec. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy M. Nicollerat; loving mother of Kenneth (Jan), James, and Steven (Debbie); dear grandmother of Ryan (Kristen), Megan (fiancé Brian Pokrywka), Christopher (Angie), Jennifer (Ray) Radil, Julie (Joe) Simokaitis, and Brian (Molly); dear great-grandmother of 9; dear sister of the late Mary (the late Albert "Red") Schoendienst and the late Kenneth O'Reilly; dear aunt and friend to many.

Helen had a great zest for life given her Irish ancestry and was known to be the "life of the party." She loved all of her children and was a beloved friend to many throughout her life. We will miss you Mom.

The family would like to thank Dr. James W. Kriegshauser, MD, Dr. Mark Friedman, MD, St. Clare Hospital staff and Fr. Michael Rennier for their kind and compassionate care.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Thurs., Dec. 19 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.