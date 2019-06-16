Bauer, Helen (nee Jankowski) passed away June 12, 2019 in Eureka, MO. Born December 23, 1918 to the late Frank Jankowski and the late Anna (nee Nawrocki) Jankowski. She is survived by her loving children Suzanne Leadbetter (Gary), Joseph Bauer, and Marcia Hunt (Greg). Beloved grandmother of 7. Beloved great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Anna Marie Mackey. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 21 years Louis Bauer, sisters Frances Frischkorn and Florentine Wozniak. Services: Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019 4-8 p.m. Michel Funeral Home, 5930 Southwest Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139. Services: Meet at church for a 10:00 Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 3140 Meramec St., St. Louis, MO 63118. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS UNDER THE DIRECTION OF MICHEL FUNERAL HOME.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019