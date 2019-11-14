Ellis, Helen Colene

was born September 24, 1920, in Harrison, Arkansas, the daughter of Carl C. and Clara Beene Ellis. She departed this life on November 9, 2019 at the age of 99 years.

Colene lived most of her life in St. Louis, Missouri, where she was an elementary school teacher. She returned to Harrison in 1987 to care for her mother and retired there.

Colene was preceded in death by her parents Carl Casey Ellis and Clara Beene Ellis, and one sister, Jo Ellis Merrill. She is survived by first cousins, Mary Jo Bentley, Brenda Beene Blankinship and Larry Beene, numerous second and third cousins, her longtime caregiver and friend, Betty Clark, and many other friends and acquaintances who will miss her greatly.

Colene was well-read, well spoken, and stayed abreast of current events. Always quick with a comeback, she was fun to be around and a favorite of her cousins and friends. When she was teaching, Colene had a student named Augie Busch. August Adolphus Busch, IV would later become the CEO of Anheuser-Busch. As Colene told the story, Augie wasn't a very good student, but even at age 7 was quite the negotiator. He promised Colene that he would have a 6-pack of her favorite beer delivered to her home each week if she would just refrain from telling his father he was failing first grade...did she like Busch or Budweiser? Good Baptist that she was, she informed him she did not drink beer.

After failing many driving lessons administered 20 years earlier by her cousin Cheri, Colene finally learned to drive a car and got a driver's license at 70 years of age.

Colene's quiet generosity provided funding for many charitable organizations. Her contributions will be long remembered.

Services: A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on November 16, 2019 at Holt Memorial Chapel with Rev. Rob Davis officiating. Visitation at funeral home one hour before service. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Harrison, Arkansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity.