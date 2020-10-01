1/
Helen E. Alonzo
{ "" }
Alonzo, Helen E.

(nee Leissing), Monday September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marino "Gabby" Alonzo; dear mother of Helen "Cookie" Agne, Tom (Linda), Ed, Jim, and the late Marino "Buddy" Alonzo; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Friday, October 2, 10:00 a.m. until service at 12:00 p.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
OCT
2
Service
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
