Alonzo, Helen E.

(nee Leissing), Monday September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marino "Gabby" Alonzo; dear mother of Helen "Cookie" Agne, Tom (Linda), Ed, Jim, and the late Marino "Buddy" Alonzo; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Friday, October 2, 10:00 a.m. until service at 12:00 p.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society.