Kraus, Helen Elizabeth

(nee Kaiser), asleep in Jesus, Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Lester E. Kraus; loving and devoted mother of Robert (Rose Mary) Kraus, Shirley (Donn) Krifka, Ronald (Mary Ann Mertens) Kraus and Betty (Cornelius) Dodson; Cherished grandmother of Michelle, Mary Ann, Amy, Janette, John and Thomas; great-grandmother of Payton, Owen, Andrea, Ella, Layla, Harper, Kendall and Damian; great-great-grandmother of Isaiah, Lilly and Lyvi; dear sister, aunt and friend of many.

Services: Due to the current Covid-19 health concerns, private services and interment are being scheduled. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Building Fund (Des Peres). A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com