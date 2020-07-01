Scheuermann, Helen F.

(nee Kun) Monday, June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lewis J. Scheuermann; dear mother of Tom (Julie), Jerry (Maria) and Randy (Sandy) Scheuermann. Our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Helen was a homemaker and an avid bowler and coach.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, July 7, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society, or the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.