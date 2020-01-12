|
Bricmont, Helen G.
(nee Gernon), passed unexpectedly and peacefully on Monday December 30, 2019. She was 88. The daughter of the late James and Ellen Marie Gernon, she was preceded by the death of her sister Katherine, and her former husband, Robert J. Bricmont. She is survived by 5 children: Robert (Angela) Bricmont Jr., Carol (the late James) Dingman, Elaine (John MacArthur), Daniel and Diane (Edward Kappeler) Bricmont. Grandsons Jason (Carrie) and Spencer Dingman and Ryan and Evan Bricmont, great-grandchildren Lillian, Harper and Cameron Dingman, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services: Memorial visitation at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helen's name to Wild Bird Rehabilitation, 9624 Midland Boulevard, St Louis MO 63114 or www.wildbirdrehab.org . Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020