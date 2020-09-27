Neff, Helen Grace

(nee Hemann) 94, entered heaven on Monday, August 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Harold J. 'Bud' Neff for 65 years; mother of Susan (Dennis) Watson, John (Mary Jo) Neff, and Bob (Bari) Neff; she had 6 grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and was a beloved friend and companion to Ken Sudholt. She lives on in the hearts and memories of her 4 sisters (Marcie, Marilyn, Betty and Kathy), nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services: Memorial Mass Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 9740 Sappington Rd. The family is intently aware of Covid-19 issues and the need for social distancing. Please do not feel obligated to attend. Inurnment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be private to family. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St Catherine Laboure.

KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.