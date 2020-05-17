Heller, Helen (nee Kiszczak) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Beloved wife of 47 years to the late Charles Heller Jr.; loving mother of Lisa (Kenneth) Krechnyak, Tracy (Robert) Rowland and Jason Heller; former mother-in-law to Victoria Heller; dearest nana to Rachel (Ryan), Molly, Hannah, Alex, Abby, Collin, and Kristopher; beloved great-grandmother of Jackson; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, and friend. Services: Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.