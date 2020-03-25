Henz, Helen "Jelena"

Sat., March 21, 2020. Beloved sister of the late Steven "Svetozar" (Katherine) Henz, the late Milena (Dragan) Boljesic of Orly, France, the late Olga (Aleksander) Jamsek of Rijeka, Croatia; dear aunt of Sonja (Jack) Anderson of Cottleville, MO, Silvana Boljesic of Orly, France, Ivan (Daria) Boljesic of Chambery, France; dearest great-aunt of Alexander and Victoria Anderson of Cottleville, MO, and Victoria and Alexander Boljesic of Chambery, France.

Helen was a member of Holy Trinity Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church. She was a dearly devoted, loving aunt and caretaker, and friend to many. Even at 94, she left us far too soon. Luckily, we all have been left with our own, wonderful "Jelena stories."

Services: Funeral Service Thurs., March 26, 1PM, Mount Hope Mausoleum, Private Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, 1215 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis. Memorial contributions to Holy Trinity Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church, 1910 Serbian Dr., 63104, are appreciated. SCHNUR Funeral Home.