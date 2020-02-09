Helen J. Szczuka

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church
150 N. Elizabeth Ave.
Ferguson, MO
Obituary
Szczuka, Helen J.

(nee Pietrzykowski), (98) Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Alex W. Szczuka; dear mother and mother-in-law of Alex E. (Saundra) Szczuka, Raymond (Darlene) Szczuka, Lillian Szczuka, Michael (Carolyn) Szczuka, Theresa (George) Vineyard and James (Nancy) Szczuka; dear grandmother of fourteen and great-grandmother of twenty four. Dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Procession from Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, Monday, February 10, 2020 at 9:15 am to Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 150 N. Elizabeth Ave., Ferguson for a 10:00 am. Mass. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. Visitation 4-8 pm Sunday. Masses or memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society preferred. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
