(nee Pietrzykowski), (98) Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Alex W. Szczuka; dear mother and mother-in-law of Alex E. (Saundra) Szczuka, Raymond (Darlene) Szczuka, Lillian Szczuka, Michael (Carolyn) Szczuka, Theresa (George) Vineyard and James (Nancy) Szczuka; dear grandmother of fourteen and great-grandmother of twenty four. Dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Procession from Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, Monday, February 10, 2020 at 9:15 am to Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 150 N. Elizabeth Ave., Ferguson for a 10:00 am. Mass. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. Visitation 4-8 pm Sunday. Masses or memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society preferred. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com