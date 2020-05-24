Wetterau, Helen Killion 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on May 20, 2020. Helen was born November 10, 1930 to Dr. Henry Killion and Bess Killion of Portageville, Missouri. She had one older brother, George Taylor Killion, who passed away on May 8, 2012. Helen graduated valedictorian from Portageville High School in 1948 and then graduated from William Woods College with an Associate of Arts degree in 1950. She then went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Washington University in Saint Louis, where she became a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Upon graduation, she taught English and History, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Helen married Ted C. Wetterau in 1954 and together, they raised three children: T. Conrad Wetterau (Marguerite), Mark S. Wetterau (Virginia) and Elizabeth W. Harbison (Keith). They were also very proud of their grandchildren: Cristina Orchulli (Andrew), Ted Wetterau, George Wetterau (Jojo), Stephen Wetterau (Jennifer), Elizabeth Bakman (Shaymus), Olivia Luce (Bryn), Taylor Harbison (Elizabeth), Walker Harbison and Keith Harbison. Helen was thrilled to live long enough to meet her great-grandchildren: Jack, Charlotte and Sophia Orchulli, and Dean and Cole Bakman. Helen and Ted enjoyed boating with friends and family, traveling with loved ones and watching beautiful sunsets together in Naples, Florida. They were happily married for 49 years, prior to Ted's passing on December 20, 2003. Helen believed in giving back to the community of Saint Louis which she loved, by dedicating her time to causes for women, children, and the arts. She was a member of the Saint Louis Symphony Women's Society, Saint Louis Junior League, Ladue Chapel Women's Association, P.E.O., and was the recipient of the first achievement award for the First Charity Ball Fundraiser for Women's Self-help Center to support abused women. Helen will be remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends as a loving and supportive wife to her husband Ted, a dedicated mother to her children, and a generous southern belle of deep faith and commitment to God and to her church. She would often share with her family one of her favorite scriptures from the book of Psalms: "This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice." Services: A private family graveside service was held on Thursday, May 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Louis Area Foodbank, 70 Corporate Woods Drive, Bridgeton, MO 63044 or to the Juvenile (JDRF) Diabetes Research Foundation, 50 Crestwood Executive Center Dr, St. Louis, MO 63126. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL