Smith, Helen L. Elsner Jackson 94, died unexpectedly May 6, 2020, at a St Louis Hospital. She was born May 13, 1925, in St louis, the daughter of Dr. Erwin Elsner and Helen R. (Elsner) Mueller. Helen graduated from Webster Groves High School, Class of 1943. She attended Washington University and was a member of the Phi Beta Phi sorority. Helen married her college sweetheart, James G. Jackson, a renowned St Louis area golfer and settled in Kirkwood for over 45 years. Jim or Jimmy as he was known passed away in 1983. Helen later married Benjamin Smith a retired physician who passed away after 20 years of marriage. Helen's number one passion was her dogs, especially Golden Retrievers, acquiring multiple titles locally and nationally in showmanship, obedience and judging. Needlepoint was another passion that with two friends from high school developed a needlepoint design business. Their designs could be found at a local gift and needlepoint design shop where she managed at times and taught classes. In her free time she enjoyed golf. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased in death by an uncle, Oscar Elsner, an aunt, Ethel Elsner and a sister, Gloria Belle Mills (Raymond). Surviving are her son, James E. Jackson(Beau) of St Louis, her daughter Betsy H. Cole of Hamilton, IN, granddaughters Ashley C. Furst (Christopher) of Highlands Ranch CO, Kelsey J. Blackett (Christopher) of Castle Rock, CO and great-grandchildren Silas J. Blackett of Castle rock, CO and Leighton H. Blackett of Castle Rock, CO. Those who knew Helen will remember her effervescent smile and enthusiasm for her family and friends. Internment is private. A celebration of life is planned for a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store