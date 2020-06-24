Hahler, Helen L.

(nee Saunchegrow) on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Jonathon "Ed" Hahler; dear mother of Gary (Sharon) Hahler, Nancy (John) Hoeing, Jeffrey (Tina) Hahler and Vicki (Jeff) Ecker; loving sister to Maureen Saunchegrow; loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Thursday, June 25, at 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation

Wednesday 4-8 p.m.