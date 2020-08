Krekel, Helen L.

(nee Long) Passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter R. Krekel; dearest mother of Linda L. Moeller and Walter Joe Krekel; dearest grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: VISITATION: Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and SERVICE: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Both Visit. and Service held at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERALHOMES, 7027 Gravois Avenue (63116). Entombment at Mount Hope Mauseleum.