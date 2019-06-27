Sandfort, Helen L. daughter of Wilbur and Ruth Staggemeier, born November 19, 1944 and passed away June 24, 2019. Helen is survived by her husband David, her sister Carol (Robert) Siem, her brothers Dale (Marylouise), Raymond (Debbie), and Les (Angie), her children Scott (Melissa) Sandfort and Ann (Brian) Bredensteiner. She was the grandmother of Blake, Peyton, Paige, Brynne, Grace and Ian. Helen was a graduate of Lindenwood College and was a teacher before becoming a mother. She was active in Mothers Club Alumni and Birthday Club #41 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Services: Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Baue on Jefferson Street and 9 to 10 a.m. before the funeral Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Child of God Lutheran School, or Lutheran High School, St. Charles. Contact (636) 940-1000 or visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 27, 2019