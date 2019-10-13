Hetlage, Helen Laird

at the age of 87, on Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Hetlage; loving mother of Kennon (Judith), David (Joanne) and Laird Hetlage; dear grandmother of Kelly, Sara, Victoria, Christopher, Zachary, Derek and Abigail; sister of the late Marion Gould and William H. Laird IV; aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Helen was a longtime devoted member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where she served on the Vestry and with the Women's Guild.

Services: A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 110 N. Warson Rd., at Ladue Rd., Ladue on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to St. Peter's Episcopal Church Women's Guild or a . No visitation. Private interment. Friends may visit www.luptonchapel.com for online condolences.

