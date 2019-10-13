Helen Laird Hetlage

Guest Book
  • "Helen was such a delight. Always smiling, always caring..."
    - Lawrence Ritter
  • "I knew Helen for decades, through my friendship with her..."
    - Anne Pearson
  • "I spent many of hours sitting with Helen. She was a joy..."
    - Susan Howard
Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
110 N. Warson Rd., at Ladue Rd
Ladue, MO
Obituary
Hetlage, Helen Laird

at the age of 87, on Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Hetlage; loving mother of Kennon (Judith), David (Joanne) and Laird Hetlage; dear grandmother of Kelly, Sara, Victoria, Christopher, Zachary, Derek and Abigail; sister of the late Marion Gould and William H. Laird IV; aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Helen was a longtime devoted member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where she served on the Vestry and with the Women's Guild.

Services: A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 110 N. Warson Rd., at Ladue Rd., Ladue on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to St. Peter's Episcopal Church Women's Guild or a . No visitation. Private interment. Friends may visit www.luptonchapel.com for online condolences.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
