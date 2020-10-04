Miles, Helen Lois

Helen Lois Schuman Miles, age 90, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to meet Jesus on September 25, 2020 while living with family in Chesterfield, Missouri. Born December 6, 1929, Lois was the child of Fred and Helen Schmidt Schuman. She grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania with brothers Fred (Betty) Schuman and Robert (Beverly) Schuman.

In 1950, Lois married the love of her life, E. Glenroy "Glen" Miles, whom she described as a Tyrone Power look-alike. Over their 67 years together, they lived in Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey and the St. Louis area. Lois and Glen raised four daughters: Deb (Al) Tung, Donna (Robert) Curry, Diane (Dan) Lauff, and Glenda (Steve) DeBrecht.

Before marrying Glen, Lois graduated from Keystone College and took an administrative position with the Globe Store in Scranton. She later worked for many years as the secretary at Green Trails Baptist Church in Chesterfield, Missouri. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life. Lois loved singing in the church choir, working with children and youth, making sandwiches for the homeless, and supporting mission projects. In later years, she especially enjoyed the activities of the senior adult group at Ballwin Baptist Church.

From sewing her young daughters' clothes to crocheting blankets for her great-grandchildren, Lois excelled at all types of needlework. She also was known for baking cookies- at one time the neighborhood kids nicknamed her "Mama Eats". Lois played a keen game of dominoes and loved her monthly games with friends. Another favorite activity was traveling with husband Glen. No matter what the destination, she loved the chance to spend special time with family and friends.

As a huge fan of Yadier Molina and the Cardinals, Lois' family is certain she was celebrating his 2,000th hit as she entered heaven.

With a smile that could light up any room, Lois was a friend to all and the loving matriarch of her family. Lois said her life role was as an "encourager". Her positive attitude brought joy to all who knew her. In recent years, Lois was fond of describing herself as "an oldie, but goodie" and we can't help but agree. We miss her so much.

Lois is survived by her brother Robert, her four daughters, seven grandchildren - Rob (Robin) Curry, David (Emily) Curry, Michael Curry, Andrea (Joshua) Dalton, Graham Lauff, Steven (Abby) Tung, and Elizabeth Tung - and nine great-grandchildren - Sam, Louisa and Vivian Curry (Hudson, OH); Harper, Afton and Molly Curry (Louisville, KY); Miles and Danica Dalton (Austin, TX); and Olivia Tung (Nevada, MO).

Services: The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Rock Church, 15101 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011 or the charity of your choice.