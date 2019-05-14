Burns, Helen M. (nee Grabish) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sat., May 11, 2019; beloved wife of the late John A. Burns; dear mother and mother-in-law of John A. (Marsha) Burns, Beverly (the late Jack) Blake, Patricia Stewart and Tina (Archie) Karel. Dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. A lifelong lover of the St. Louis Cardinals, she embraced all aspects of her fandom, while she also supported and enjoyed the Muny Opera and dining out with family and friends. Always the adventurer, she also had a deep love of travel and participated in regular bus trips with her senior friends well into her 90s. Polka music, crossword puzzles, writing letters and cards, movies, and reading her romance novels and gossip magazines all featured heavily throughout her life. Undoubtedly, Helen derived most of her enjoyment from the happiness of her four children, and especially loved spending time and sharing stories with her many grandchildren and growing brood of great grandchildren. Services: Mass of the Resurrection Wed., May 15, 10 a.m. at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Visitation from 9-10 a.m. at Church. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 14, 2019