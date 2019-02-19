Heyde, Helen M. (nee Zeiser), passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Ervin L. Heyde, Sr.; dear mother of Ervin L. (Mary K.) Heyde, Jr. and Bruce R. (Charlene) Heyde; grandmother of Mark, Heather, Holly, Jessica and John; sister of the late Lavern (Harold) Tilton; sister-inlaw of the late Ruth (George) Dunn; dear great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral service at St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont Drive, Ballwin, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Mark Presbyterian Church or Circle of Concern would be appreciated. Visitation at the church Thursday 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019