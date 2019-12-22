St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Krull, Helen M. "Sugie"

(nee Stolarski) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl D. Krull; loving mother of Christopher (Erica), Julia and Matthew (Katherine) Krull; dear grandmother of Jessica, Joshua, Nicholas, Eloise and Josephine; dear great-grandmother of 2; dear daughter of the late Roman and Helen Stolarski; dear sister of Marcella (the late Al) Weigel, Michael (Janet) Stolarski and the late Roman (surviving Virginia) Stolarski; dear sister in law of Eleanor (the late Kenneth) Wisniewski, Bro. Tom Krull O.F.M. and the late Richard (Rosemary) Krull and Mary Margaret Krull. Our dear aunt, godmother, regional matriarch, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, Dec. 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Int. J.B. National Cemetery. Mrs. Krull was a founding member of the Little Sisters of the Poor Auxiliary. Donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
