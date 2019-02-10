Helen M. Lieurance

Lieurance, Helen M. (nee Dubin) Saturday Feb. 2, 2019. Beloved sister and sister-inlaw of JoAnne and Ken Stanfield; loving aunt of Les Olson, Larry Olson, and the late Jeanna Estes; dear great-aunt of Amanda Wallner, Nick Olson, Linsey Estes, Brian Frala, Ben Olson, and Olivia Olson ; dear cousins, special friend James Benton and all Parkland friends. She donated her body for medical research and service will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
