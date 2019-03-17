St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Vitt, Helen M. (nee Weier), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor J. Vitt Sr.; loving mother of Deborah (Leo) Powell, Patricia (Richard) Rahn and Victor Vitt Jr.; dearest grandmother of Leo Powell, Jeffrey Vitt, Kristin Rugen, Lauren Helms, Andrew Majewski and Angela Vitt; dear great-grandmother of Carly, Jeffrey, Alyssa, Trista, Dominik, Holden and Gabriella; dear sister, sister-inlaw, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Helen was the co-founder of Vitt Heating & Cooling. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, March 19 at 9:30 a.m. to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Monday, 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
