|
|
Vitt, Helen M. (nee Weier), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor J. Vitt Sr.; loving mother of Deborah (Leo) Powell, Patricia (Richard) Rahn and Victor Vitt Jr.; dearest grandmother of Leo Powell, Jeffrey Vitt, Kristin Rugen, Lauren Helms, Andrew Majewski and Angela Vitt; dear great-grandmother of Carly, Jeffrey, Alyssa, Trista, Dominik, Holden and Gabriella; dear sister, sister-inlaw, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Helen was the co-founder of Vitt Heating & Cooling. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, March 19 at 9:30 a.m. to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Monday, 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019