Helen Mae Eaton

Service Information
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO
63132
(314)-994-3322
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63132
Obituary
Eaton, Helen Mae

on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John H. "Jack" Eaton; dear mother of Tracey (Mike) Raftery, Scott (Eric) Granneman, and Brian Edwards; beloved daughter of the late Lloyd and Helen Neely; dear grandmother of Kaitlin Mackenzie and Evelyn Grace; a dear friend to many and Bill W.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 26, from 4 to 8 pm at Kriegshauser West, 9450 Olive Blvd. Burial to be Private. Memorials to a appreciated. www.kriegshausermortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 994-3322
Donations