Eisenbach, Helen Mae (nee Marval) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Kermit Eisenbach; loving mother of Nancy (Dennis) Dougan, Linda (Chuck) McGaugh, Kerry and Anthony (Shirley) Eisenbach; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (5020 Rhodes Ave.) Monday, July 1, 10:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon. Private interment. Masses or memorials to Our Lady of Sorrows Endowment Fund appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 28, 2019
