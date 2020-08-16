1/1
Helen Margaret Haselroth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Haselroth, Helen Margaret

(nee Kosciulek), age 84, died on Thursday, August 13, following a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles, her parents, brothers and sisters, son-in-law Michael and dear friend Connie. She leaves behind a legacy of 5 children, Susan (Michael, deceased), Karen (Gary), Anthony, Jeffrey and Teresa (George), 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, as well as many family members and friends. Mom was selfless and loving, and will be missed.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wed., Aug 19, 10 a.m. to St. Matthias Catholic Church for 10:30 Mass. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the deGreeff Hospice House or the American Cancer Society. Visitation Tueday, 4-8 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved