Haselroth, Helen Margaret

(nee Kosciulek), age 84, died on Thursday, August 13, following a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles, her parents, brothers and sisters, son-in-law Michael and dear friend Connie. She leaves behind a legacy of 5 children, Susan (Michael, deceased), Karen (Gary), Anthony, Jeffrey and Teresa (George), 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, as well as many family members and friends. Mom was selfless and loving, and will be missed.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wed., Aug 19, 10 a.m. to St. Matthias Catholic Church for 10:30 Mass. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the deGreeff Hospice House or the American Cancer Society. Visitation Tueday, 4-8 p.m.