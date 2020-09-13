Knobbe, Helen Marie

Helen Marie (nee Robert), 91, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, which is where she gave life to her eight children and completed her nursing training and clinicals. She was born in St. Louis to the late Harry and Emma (Spitznagel) Robert. She attended St. Pius V Grade School, graduated from Loretta Academy in 1947 and St. Louis University School of Nursing in 1952. She married Leonard (Len) Knobbe in 1952 at St. Pius V Catholic Church. All of her children attended Our Lady of Sorrows Grade School, where they had continuous enrollment spanning 28 years. Thereafter, she and Len became long-term parishioners at Seven Holy Founders.

Helen loved to travel, and with Len, visited Asia, Europe, Central and South America, the Middle East and the Holy Land. A highlight from her travels was meeting Mother Teresa at a conference in Guatemala. In 1960, she co-founded a La Leche League chapter in St. Louis, advocating for mothers and breastfeeding. She volunteered at Birthright Counseling for 25 years, and was a speaker for PFLAG.

She is survived by Len, her loving husband of 67 years; beloved children Ann Knobbe (Cary Bolling), Patrice (Bob) Walsh, Kathy (Andy) Connor, Alice (Bill) Lampe, Paula (late Scott) Erbs, Robert (Georgia), Daniel, and Matthew; 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren in 10 states; sisters Louise Ann (late Frank) Ammatelli and Joan Robert. She was preceded in death by her dearest Aunt Louise Spitznagel, sister Dorothy (late Al) Ruck, brothers William (late Shirley) Robert, and Donald (late Marilynn) Robert; and grandson Donovan Walsh, who passed away on the same day as Helen. She was a mentor to many nieces and nephews.

Helen loved butterflies and often compared them to her children, as they proverbially spread their wings to go to live in other beautiful places. She enjoyed Muny season tickets for 30 years, and had an affinity for puzzles, completing one on the day she passed, as if to say, "My work here is done." Above all, Helen cherished her husband, children and all her family, and looked forward to the KFRs, the Knobbe family reunions, every other summer.

Services: Helen's online celebration of life and Mass will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Seven Holy Founders. Please visit www.foundersaffton.org/ Donations may be made to Birthright Counseling https://birthrightstl.org/donate/ or St. Vincent de Paul Society https://svdpstlouis.org/donate.