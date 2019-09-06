St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Helen Mary Hagar

Helen Mary Hagar Obituary

Hagar, Helen Mary

(nee Munro) died September 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Jon Hagar for 63 years, and resided in Glendale, MO. Mary was born in London, England and raised in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire. She graduated from London University with a B.A. Honors degree in English Language and Literature and became a reporter and feature writer on Fleet Street for The Bulletin and Scots Pictorial. After marriage, Mary moved to the USA, working briefly in public relations. She and Jon became world travelers, producing ten full-length films for in-person presentations across the US and Canada. An opera lover, she was a keen supporter of Opera Theatre of St. Louis and dedicated member of Daughters of the British Empire. She was a member of Webster Presbyterian Church for over fifty years.

Services: Visitation Saturday Sept 7th, 10 a.m. until time of service beginning at 11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019
