Nightingale, Helen Mary (nee Geekie), age 90, passed away on Friday May 31st, 2019 Beloved wife of John S. Nightingale of over 66 years; sister to Richard, Eugene, Michaeland the late Robert C. Jr. and John Jack Geekie; sister-inlaw to Janet Geekie; mother of John (Chris) Nightingale, Stephen (Mary) Nightingale, and Greg (Tina) Nightingale; grandmother to JC Nightingale, Holly (Nick) Mikus, Noel Nightingale, Patricia (Ben) Lambert, Angela Pugh, Kimberly Nightingale, Karen Nightingale, Michael Nightingale and Michelle Nightingale; great-grandmother to Ella and Miles Mikus and Alexis Pugh; loving daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. She leaves behind many caring relatives and friends and those who knew her are blessed beyond measure. Helen was a nationally ranked Figure Skater and alternate in the 1952 Olympics. She was a member of the United States Figure Skating Association and Professional Figure Skating Instructor for over 45 years, changing the life of many young skaters throughout the country. Services: Visitation Thursday, June 6, 5-7 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Rd. at Holloway, Ballwin, MO 63011. Funeral, Friday June 7, 9:00 a.m. from funeral home to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Rd., Ellisville MO 63011 for a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. Memorials in Helen's memory may be made to U.S. Figure Skating Memorial Fund (www.usfsa.org) or Saint Joseph Academy, 2307 S. Lindbergh St. Louis, MO 63131. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary