Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
South County Bible Church
4111 Von Talge Rd.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
South County Bible Church
4111 Von Talge Rd
View Map
Varvil, Helen Roberts Helen passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on February 15, 2018 at the age of 82. She joins her parents William and Elizabeth Roberts and her 4 siblings. Helen was a longtime member of South County Bible Church and was employed by Proctor & Gamble for over 40 years. She is survived by her husband Thomas Varvil and 3 children Debra (Frank) O'Brien, Vicki Leabeater, Tom Varvil Jr., Nana to 10 grandchildren and 5 greatgrandchildren. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at South County Bible Church, 4111 Von Talge Rd., 63128 at 11:00, Tuesday, February 19 with visitation starting at 9:00. Burial following at St. Trinity Cemetery. A Service of KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
