|
|
Varvil, Helen Roberts Helen passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on February 15, 2018 at the age of 82. She joins her parents William and Elizabeth Roberts and her 4 siblings. Helen was a longtime member of South County Bible Church and was employed by Proctor & Gamble for over 40 years. She is survived by her husband Thomas Varvil and 3 children Debra (Frank) O'Brien, Vicki Leabeater, Tom Varvil Jr., Nana to 10 grandchildren and 5 greatgrandchildren. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at South County Bible Church, 4111 Von Talge Rd., 63128 at 11:00, Tuesday, February 19 with visitation starting at 9:00. Burial following at St. Trinity Cemetery. A Service of KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019